Caught on camera: Why CM Vijay ditched decades-old 'white towel' tradition from Tamil Nadu CMO

In a covertly bold act, the newly elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, seems to be doing away with the traditional protocol of covering the Chief Minister's Chair with a white towel. The absence of the white cloth has been evident in the photographs shared on Friday by the Chief Minister's office.

Caught on camera after first public plea

This change came to light within 24 hours of the public appeal made by the teenager and climate activist, Licypriya Kangujam. During the review meeting of the department of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce held on May 14, pictures showed the CM on the chair with a white towel.

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On Friday, when the CM met with TAFE Chairperson Mallika Srinivasan and Vice-Chairperson, Dr. Lakshmi Venu, in official photos posted by the CMO, no sign of the white towel on the Chief Minister's Chair could be found.

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Though no clarification on the matter was made by CM Vijay and the Tamil Nadu government, social media users have not failed to notice the absence of the towel and called it a progressive initiative against VIP culture.

The activist's plea to eliminate 'towel culture'

This issue arose as a result of Kangujam's plea posted on the X social media site urging the new Chief Minister to set an example and remove the white towels. According to the activist, the practice of using towels for VIP chairs was already being carried out among ministers to lower bureaucrats to instill a hierarchical culture.

Thanks, @TVKVijayHQ Sir. Your action proves that you are listening to the voices of common people. Change is coming, whether we like it or not.

Before After pic.twitter.com/8Ep5etc03d — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) May 15, 2026

With regard to the removal of the towel on Friday, she thanked the Chief Minister for acting fast to prove that he listens to the ordinary citizens.

Origin story of India's 'white towel' tradition

Long before the introduction of air conditioners, white cotton towels were used to provide protection against sweat during the colonial times. The hot, humid climate of India forced the use of these towels to absorb sweat, protect office upholstery from stains, and allow workers to wipe their faces while at work.

As the years passed, white cotton became a symbol of cleanliness and discipline. However, even after the emergence of air-conditioned offices, the tradition still remained deeply rooted in Indian government offices.

A week full of activities for Vijay

Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 10, 2026, following the results of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, where his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), became the largest party and formed a coalition government with the support of Congress, IUML, CPI(M), CPI, and VCK.

The act of stripping off the white towel is another step added to the list of activities carried out during his first week as Chief Minister, including the decision to close over 700 TASMAC liquor shops operated by the government near schools and bus terminals.

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