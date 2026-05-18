Tamil Nadu CM Vijay skips Congress leader Satheesan‘s swearing-in

Chief Minister, Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay’s, absence from the swearing-in ceremony of Kerala Chief Minister, V.D. Satheesan, has triggered political discussion, with attention focusing on the fact that Satheesan is a senior Congress leader and the party is an ally supporting the actor-politician's government in Tamil Nadu.

The swearing-in ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram evolved into a major political gathering with the presence of top Congress leaders and Chief Ministers from several states.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the event, underlining its political significance beyond being a routine government ceremony.

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The event also saw the participation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and also Kerala BJP chief, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Their attendance was viewed by many as a show of solidarity with the Congress-led government in Kerala.

Against this backdrop, CM Vijay’s absence has drawn attention in political circles because of the present alliance dynamics in Tamil Nadu. The Congress extended support to Vijay and remains a significant partner in the ruling arrangement in the state.

Political observers note that coalition politics is not driven only by numbers inside the Assembly. Public appearances and symbolic gestures frequently become important in demonstrating unity and strengthening relationships among allies.

Critics argue that CM Vijay’s presence at the ceremony could have reinforced the message of coordination between political partners and highlighted cooperation between the two neighbouring southern states.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala share long-standing social, economic, and political ties, and important events involving state leadership often carry significance beyond protocol.

No official explanation for CM Vijay’s absence has emerged. While scheduling issues or administrative commitments cannot be ruled out, the absence has already become a subject of political discussion.

For a leader seeking to build a new political identity and strengthen partnerships, observers say such moments inevitably invite scrutiny because perceptions in politics are often shaped as much by symbolism as by actions.