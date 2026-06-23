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  • /Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams NEET, says 'state will stick to 2-language policy'

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams NEET, says 'state will stick to 2-language policy'

Replying to the Governor's address on Tuesday, Vijay traced the policy's roots back to 1968, when Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai moved a resolution in the very same Assembly to scrap the three-language formula and limit instruction to Tamil and English alone.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams NEET, says 'state will stick to 2-language policy'
Image Credit: Photo Credit: State Assembly/YouTube

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