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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams Stalin over ‘somersault bhama’ remark against TVK candidate

Stalin referred to Sathyabhama as “Somersault Bhama” while questioning her switch from the AIADMK to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The remarks drew sharp criticism from the ruling party, which accused the DMK leader of body-shaming the woman Dalit candidate and demanded an apology.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams Stalin over ‘somersault bhama’ remark against TVK candidate
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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