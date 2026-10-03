/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams Stalin over ‘somersault bhama’ remark against TVK candidate

“Under the guise of a campaign public meeting for the Dharapuram constituency by-election, Mr Stalin, the leader of the evil force that is the DMK, has conducted a defamatory and utterly uncivilized gathering. Regarding our Dharapuram constituency candidate, Sister Mrs Sathiyabama, he has resorted to caricature mockery and spoken in the most indecent manner, deriving perverse pleasure from it,” Vijay wrote in a post on X.