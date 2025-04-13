Coimbatore’s Pastor John Jebaraj Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Two Minors

Tamil Nadu Pastor Arrest: A pastor from Coimbatore who was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police’s special team on Sunday.

The accused, John Jebaraj, is a pastor of Kings Generation Church on Coimbatore's Cross Cut Road and had been absconding and was apprehended from Munnar, Kerala. He was remanded to judicial custody till April 25.

John Jebaraj Arrested In Kerala

According to news agency IANS, a special team led by Inspector R. Arjun Kumar was acting on a tip-off when they tracked down Jebaraj and brought him back to Coimbatore on Sunday. The 37-year-old pastor was booked by the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore Central, under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This case after he was accused of sexual assault of two girls, 17 and 14 years old.

Tamil Nadu: A Christian priest, John Jebaraj, was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls in Coimbatore. The incident occurred 11 months ago, and he was caught in Munnar after a special police search operation pic.twitter.com/Cn9lbNHJ20 April 13, 2025

John Jebaraj Sexual Assault Allegations

According to the allegations, the incident took place on May 21 in 2024, during a function at the accused's residence in GN Mills.

The victims are both minors, and one of them, 17, was adopted by Jebaraj's father-in-law. She reportedly confided in a relative about the incident, and then a complaint was filed. The other victim, 14, is the pastor's neighbour, as per IANS.

The pastor, known for his Christian devotional concerts and youth following on social media, was associated with a prominent Christian organisation.

A lookout notice was also issued to prevent him from fleeing the country. After the arrest, Jebaraj was taken to the Gandhipuram Central Women's Police Station for interrogation. Later, he was produced before a judicial magistrate.

Pastor Bajinder Singh Life Imprisonment

Earlier, Punjab's Mohali court had sentenced the 'Yeshu Yeshu' pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment in a 2018 rape case.

Singh was found guilty on March 28 under sections 376 (rape), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and was sent to Patiala jail after his conviction, as per reports.

(with IANS inputs)