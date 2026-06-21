/Tamil Nadu CPI(M) leader‘s remarks on DMK-AIADMK 'merger' possibility trigger debate

He also criticised the DMK leadership for allegedly allowing attacks on parties that chose to leave its alliance. “The tendency to target those who exit an alliance is wrong. The DMK leadership must restrain those who make emotional and hostile remarks,” he said. While maintaining that the DMK and AIADMK cannot be viewed as identical in terms of ideology and history, Shanmugam argued that both Dravidian parties have gradually moved away from many of their original principles.