/Tamil Nadu CPI(M) leader‘s remarks on DMK-AIADMK 'merger' possibility trigger debate

CHENNAI: A fresh political debate has erupted in Tamil Nadu after CPI(M) Tamil Nadu State Secretary P. Shanmugam suggested that it would not be surprising if the DMK and AIADMK were to function as a single political entity in the future. His remarks, made during an interview to a YouTube channel and later shared on his social media platform X, have drawn sharp criticism from DMK leaders.
In the interview, Shanmugam defended the CPI(M)’s shifting alliances with both the DMK and AIADMK over the years, stating that such decisions were dictated by prevailing political circumstances rather than ideological compromise. “Electoral alliances are formed based on political realities. Constituency-sharing arrangements benefit both sides, and there is no place for the term ‘betrayal’ in such political decisions,” he said.
Referring to past elections, he argued that the DMK itself had relied on smaller parties such as the DMDK at crucial moments because it lacked the strength to secure victory on its own. According to Shanmugam, political changes in Tamil Nadu and the aspirations of the people had influenced the Marxist party’s current political stance.
He also criticised the DMK leadership for allegedly allowing attacks on parties that chose to leave its alliance. “The tendency to target those who exit an alliance is wrong. The DMK leadership must restrain those who make emotional and hostile remarks,” he said. While maintaining that the DMK and AIADMK cannot be viewed as identical in terms of ideology and history, Shanmugam argued that both Dravidian parties have gradually moved away from many of their original principles.
He accused them of making repeated compromises for electoral gains and failing to take strong positions on issues such as caste discrimination and honour killings. “In today’s political environment, even if the DMK and AIADMK eventually function as one party, it would not be surprising,” he remarked.
His comments come against the backdrop of political discussions that emerged after the recent Assembly election, when reports suggested that exploratory talks had taken place regarding the possibility of the DMK and AIADMK joining hands to form a government.
Both CPI and CPI(M) eventually extended support to the ruling TVK government, citing the need to avoid political instability and President’s Rule.
Some leaders from both the DMK and AIADMK have, at various times, said that discussions on alternative government formations were held after the election results. Against this backdrop, Shanmugam’s latest remarks have intensified political debate. However, the DMK leaders have strongly condemned his observations and rejected any suggestion of a future merger between the two Dravidian rivals.
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