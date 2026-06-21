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Tamil Nadu CPI(M) leader‘s remarks on DMK-AIADMK 'merger' possibility trigger debate

Some leaders from both the DMK and AIADMK have, at various times, said that discussions on alternative government formations were held after the election results. 

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CPI(M) leader‘s remarks on DMK-AIADMK 'merger' possibility trigger debate
Image Credit: IANS

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