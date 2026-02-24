Tamil Nadu: DMK leader’s son rams Car into Family, one killed

Tamil Nadu: A 20 year old son of a DMK functionary in Tamil Nadu has been taken into custody for allegedly driving his car into four members of a family following a confrontation, resulting in one death. The primary accused, Adithya, was arrested along with his friends, Rithik Kumar and Harish, who were reportedly inside the vehicle when the incident occurred.

The victim, a resident of a Krishnagiri district and an assistant labour inspector who died in the accident has been identified as Sivamoorthy. According to police, Adithya was behind the wheel when he noticed that the road outside Sivamoorthy’s house was obstructed by a parked two-wheeler. He began honking, prompting Sivamoorthy and his family to step out and move the vehicle.

After the Krishnagiri incident, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran accused DMK functionaries of misusing power and demanded accountability, warning against personal attacks on BJP members.

What followed was a heated exchange that quickly escalated. During the confrontation, Adithya allegedly drove the car into Sivamoorthy, his son Kirubakaran, daughter-in-law Amsavalli and granddaughter Nilani. Sivamoorthy bore the maximum impact and later died from his injuries.

As per the NDTV reports, Victim's son Kirubakaran shared, "Our two wheeler was parked outside our resident. “They arrived and began honking repeatedly. As we stepped out to move our vehicle, they rammed into it and damaged the two-wheeler. When my neighbours and I objected to their behaviour, we noticed they appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. They then picked up a stick and attempted to assault us,” the person said.

He further added, "my father was speaking politely with them then in no second one of them rammed his car into us. My father died after the car hit him."

The victim's daughter in law, Amsavalli, added "they tried to settle the matter peacefully after killing my father in law and injuring my child."