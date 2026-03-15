Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Full Schedule: Voting day, result date, key candidates and more

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: The Election Commission of India has announced the poll dates for the 234 seats of the Tamil Nadu assembly and the state will vote in single phase. The state is set to witness a close contested battle between the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK. The entry of actor Vijay’s party TVK has made the poll even more interesting with the regional parties dividing the poll environment in a clear three factions - one led by DMK, another by AIADMK and a third by the TVK.

According to the ECI, Tamil Nadu has approximately 5.67 crore total voters, consisting of about 2.77 crore male voters, 2.89 crore female voters, and 7,617 third-gender voters.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that 17.4 crore electors, roughly, also comprise the continent of Australia, France, South Africa, Germany and Canada will be voting across Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. "We will also see our guests from more than 20 countries from their electoral commissions who will be visiting these elections for witnessing the festive celebrations, the transparent and efficient celebrations of elections in India. The commission, along with lakhs of election officials and security personnel, is committed for ensuring free, fair, transparent, accessible and peaceful elections," he said.

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Political parties have already begun campaigning in the state, and alliance formations have already taken near final shape. All 38 districts will vote in a single phase on April 23.

Tamil Nadu Election Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30.03.2026 (Monday)

Last Date for making Nominations: 06.04.2026 (Monday)

Date for the scrutiny of Nominations: 07.04.2026 (Tuesday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: 09.04.2026 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 23.04.2026 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: 04.05.2026 (Monday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 06.05.2026 (Wednesday)

Tamil Nadu Election Result Day

The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu election will take place on May 4, along with other poll-bound states.

Key Candidates in Tamil Nadu Elections

The key candidates in the Tamil Nadu elections will be MK Stalin, Udayanidhi Stalin, Vijay, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, O. Panneerselvam, K Annamalai and other leaders.

Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Result

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections, the DMK appeared a clear winner by bagging 133 seats while the AIADMK got 66 seats. Congress got 18, VCK 4, Left 4 and PMK 4 seats.