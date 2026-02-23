Tamil Nadu Election 2026: TVK leader Vijay breaks down in tears during Vellore rally; Slams DMK’s misrule

Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has been holding rallies across Tamil Nadu ahead of the assembly polls. During his public address in Vellore, the TVK leader got visibly emotional and moved to tears while speaking to his supporters. Vijay was addressing a massive gathering as part of his party's outreach program. The actor known as ‘Thalapathy’ among fans and party cadres displayed his raw, vulnerable side, unlike his usual composed and smiling demeanour.

While talking about the selfless love of his cadres, his voice cracked, and he had to pause for a few moments to compose himself as his eyes welled up. Even while emotional, Vijay maintained a firm stance, stating that his path is ‘service-oriented’ and that no amount of pressure would deter his commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay urged the younger generation to stay away from temporary vices and focus on the long-term welfare of the state. Vijay spoke about the transition from being an entertainer to a public servant. He mentioned that the love of the people isn't just a "fanbase" anymore, but a "responsibility" he carries on his shoulders.

He touched upon the struggles he faced during his entry into politics and thanked his supporters for standing by him like a "fortress" (Kottai) against all odds.

In Tamil Nadu politics, emotional transparency often creates a deep psychological bond between a leader and the masses. By "choking up" on stage, Vijay signalled to his followers that he is not just a "scripted actor" in politics, but someone who is genuinely moved by their plight and support.

Vijay declared that the upcoming Assembly election would be a 'direct fight between him and M.K. Stalin. Vijay intensified his attack on Chief Minister Stalin, asserting that the battle in Tamil Nadu was not about Delhi politics but about corruption and governance within the state.

Addressing party cadres and mid-level leaders at a closed-door meeting in Kollamangalam in Vellore district, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader said: "To put it clearly, this election is a war between Vijay and Stalin. It is a war between the people of Tamil Nadu and corruption, between the people and bribery, between the people and the DMK government."

Vijay accused the ruling DMK of failing to deliver on promises, including shifting electricity billing to a monthly cycle.

"People were promised monthly bills. Has it happened? Paying once every two months is a burden. Can this be called modern corruption?" he asked.