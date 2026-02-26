Tamil Nadu Election: Despite AIADMK's caution, BJP confident of power sharing; Demands 40 seats

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: With only two months left for the Tamil Nadu assembly election date announcement, the BJP is increasing its pressure in the NDA alliance led by AIADMK. While AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has initially rejected any power sharing with the BJP despite the alliance, the saffron party is now reportedly putting pressure on the AIADMK leadership to respect the coalition and agree to the key demands of the BJP. While the two parties are involved in seat-sharing discussions, neither is ready to accept the numbers openly.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran said on Thursday that the seat-sharing talks will be held with the AIADMK only after PM Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state in March. On the other hand, several media reports claimed that the BJP has asked an increased number of seats from the AIADMK. While an Indian Express report claimed that the BJP demanded around 56 seats, a Deccan Herald report pegged the number around 40. A Times of India report claimed that the BJP wants 38 seats while the AIADMK is willing to offer 25 seats.

Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seat and the majority mark is 118.

Given the BJP's 11 per cent vote share in the Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah has reportedly made it clear to the AIADMK leadership that they will have to agree not only to the power-sharing demand but will also have to increase the saffron party's seats in the alliance.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nagenthran has expressed confidence that the party would secure between 20 and 30 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. He is asserting that several of its legislators could even become ministers if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forms the government in the state. His statement indicates that the AIADMK may have agreed for power-sharing internally, though an official announcement is awaited.

His comments hinting at a possible coalition government have sparked fresh political debate, especially as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has repeatedly asserted that his party would form a government on its own.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the BJP’s Assembly election headquarters at Aminjikarai in Chennai, Nagenthran said the party was poised for significant gains.

Advocating for a "double-engine government" - with the same party or alliance ruling both at the Centre and in the State - Nagenthran said such an arrangement would ensure faster implementation of welfare schemes and development projects in Tamil Nadu.

On seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK, Nagenthran clarified that discussions would begin only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu.

"We have not placed any demands before the AIADMK. There are no issues between us," he added.

The AIADMK is likely to offer 30 seats to the BJP, while it may contest around 180 seats on its own, as the remaining seats may get divided among smaller allies.

The state is likely to go to the polls in April-May this year.