Tamil Nadu election results 2026: Not only Vijay makes history, his driver’s son also registers impressive victory

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Actor Vijay’s political debut has taken Tamil Nadu by storm, with his political outfit, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), securing a groundbreaking win in the 2026 Assembly elections. The party is on track to clinch over 107 seats in the 234-member assembly, making it one of the most sensational political entries the state has seen in decades. TVK’s success ushers in the end of the entrenched Dravidian political divide, which has dominated Tamil Nadu for nearly 60 years.

The election results have cemented Vijay, who is known as ‘Thalapathy’ (commander) by his fans, as a major force in the state's political arena, propelling him to the forefront of the cinema-politics crossover that had previously been dominated by artists like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

The unexpected star

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One of the most striking stories to come out of TVK's win is that of R Sabarinathan, who secured a seat in Virugampakkam, a constituency within Chennai’s Lok Sabha limits. The 30 year old is not a typical politician. He is the son of Vijay’s driver, and now he is poised to make history as one of the new faces in Tamil Nadu politics.

Sabarinathan won his seat by a good margin, defeating the DMK’s Prabhakara Raja and the AIADMK’s Virugai Ravi by over 22,000 votes.

His victory is more than just a personal achievement. It is a symbol of the rising influence of TVK and Vijay’s political vision. His story highlights the new wave of political entrants through TVK, which has defied the long-standing political norms in Tamil Nadu.

A crushing defeat for DMK

The defeat of prominent DMK leaders has sent shockwaves through Tamil Nadu’s political corridors. Chief Minister MK Stalin suffered a major loss in his stronghold of Kolathur, where he was ousted by TVK’s VS Babu. The defeat of Chief Minister MK Stalin, a towering figure in Tamil politics, is a turning point in the state’s political narrative.

Meanwhile, Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, managed to hold onto his Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat, though not without a fight. He defeated TVK’s Selvam D by a margin of 7,140 votes, securing his place in the assembly despite the party’s drubbing.

A hat-trick of wins

As for Vijay, his own performance in the elections has been nothing short of spectacular. The actor-turned-politician won decisively in both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East). In Perambur, he defeated DMK’s RD Shekar by nearly 50,000 votes, while in Tiruchirappalli, he bested DMK’s S Irudayaraj by around 23,000 votes.

His strong showing is a strong indication of TVK’s influence and the public’s faith in his leadership.

The road to govt formation

As TVK’s victory becomes almost certain, a question emerges that how the government will be formed. While Vijay’s party has made impressive strides, it is still likely to fall short of the crucial 118-seat majority in the 234-member assembly. This leaves TVK in a position where it will need support from other parties to form a government. The main players could include the Congress, the AIADMK or even a coalition of regional parties, and the negotiations over the coming days will decide the next chapter in Tamil Nadu’s political story.

The rise of Vijay’s TVK heralds a new era in Tamil Nadu politics, breaking away from the established Dravidian power struggle.