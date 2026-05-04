Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Could Vijay's TVK ditch regional rivals to form government with AIADMK?

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Actor turned politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has created a huge uproar within the Tamil Nadu political arena as the early results trend towards a drastic change. In a startling development, it has been reported that in early trends of Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Vijay's TVK party has taken the lead ahead of the ruling DMK.

TVK becomes single largest party

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Early reports have indicated that there has been a phenomenal surged among the "Thalapathy" fronted political party that has even managed to breach certain bastions of the oppositions' party stronghold.

Leading positions: Early trend shows that TVK has taken lead in 67 constituencies, with the ruling DMK trailing behind in second place with 58 seats. AIADMK stands third with 55 leads.

Vijay in the lead: The founder of the political party, Vijay is reported to be leading in two of the seats he is contesting, namely Perumbur and Trichy East.

Breach of fortresses: It has been noted that TVK's phenomenal performance has resulted in breaking of various fortresses of DMK, resulting in a hung assembly possibility.

Tamil Nadu faces hung assembly?

There are 234 total seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, and 118 seats are needed for a government formation. Presently, no single faction seems to be anywhere near the required mark.

Pressure on DMK: It must be noted that the unforeseen performance by TVK has led to some worry among the DMK-led faction of CM M.K. Stalin due to falling in terms of the seat share.

Rise of third front: The rise in terms of numbers for the single largest party from a non-traditional front is definitely a landmark event.

TVK and AIADMK alliance possibility?

As the prospect of a hung assembly becomes stronger by the day, there have been speculations about fresh political developments as well.

TVK & AIADMK tie-up? There have been reports of TVK of Vijay being ready to join hands with the AIADMK post elections to achieve a majority.

BJP as the spoiler: Analysts opine that the ongoing partnership between the BJP and AIADMK can very much become the “spoiler” as Vijay is ideologically against the saffron party.