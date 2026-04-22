Tamil Nadu Election: Women comprise only about 12 percent of candidates

CHENNAI: The representation of women in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has steadily increased over the decades, reflecting a gradual shift in political participation, even as men continue to dominate the electoral landscape. For the April 23 Assembly elections, a total of 443 women candidates are contesting across the state, compared to 3,579 male candidates.

While the gender gap remains wide, the upward trajectory in women’s participation marks a significant change from earlier decades. Historical data underscores this steady rise. In the 1967 Assembly elections, only 11 women were among 778 candidates. The number saw a modest increase to 46 in 1984, before rising more sharply to 156 in 2006. The 2021 elections recorded 413 women candidates out of a total of 3,998 contestants, indicating sustained growth in female political participation.

Despite the increase in numbers, political parties continue to field women candidates more selectively. This cautious approach, however, appears to have translated into relatively better electoral outcomes for women over the years.

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Data from Assembly elections between 1984 and 2016 shows that women candidates consistently recorded a higher strike rate than their male counterparts. In other words, a greater proportion of women candidates who contested elections went on to win, compared to men.

Additionally, women candidates were less likely to lose their deposits -- a key indicator of electoral performance -- in every election during this period. Even in years when a large number of women candidates failed to secure sufficient votes, their deposit forfeiture rates remained lower than those of male candidates.

These trends suggest that while fewer women are nominated by parties, those who do enter the fray tend to be more strategically chosen, often contesting in constituencies where their chances of winning are relatively higher.

The data also highlights the continuing structural imbalance in candidate selection, with male candidates forming the overwhelming majority.

Experts note that increasing the number of women candidates alone may not be sufficient, unless accompanied by broader efforts to ensure equitable representation within party structures and electoral opportunities.

As Tamil Nadu heads to the polls, the rising presence of women candidates signals progress, but also underscores the long road ahead in achieving gender parity in politics.