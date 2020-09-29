Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions TNEA 2020 rank list released: Check at tneaonline.org

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list was published on Monday (September 28). The students, who applied to participate in the counselling process, and submitted all the documents before the deadline can check the TNEA rank on tneaonline.org, the official website.

Earlier, the rank list, expected to be released last week, was postponed for September 25 and finally released on Monday. Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is conducted by Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu to offer admissions to candidates in various engineering colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu.

How to check TNEA rank list 2020:-

1) Visit TNEA’s official website at tneaonline.org

2) Click on the TNEA rank list 2020 link

3) Log in with the credentials.

4) A candidate will be able to view and then download the list.

Candidates whose name are there on the TNEA rank list are eligible for counselling. This includes online counselling for academic and vocational courses, the initial deposit, choice filling, tentative allotment, confirmation of tentative allotment, and provisional allotment.

In 2020, over 1.6 lakh applications were received by the education committee, out of which 1.3 lakh candidates paid fees, and 1.1 lakh uploaded certificates.

The rank list was released for 1,12,406 candidates who applied to TNEA counselling on Monday. The general online counselling for Bachelors of Technology (BTech) and Bachelors of Engineering (BE) admissions will be held from October 8-27. The special category counselling will be held from October 1-5.

TNEA counselling 2020 is a single-window process and admissions in Tamil Nadu engineering colleges are offered through such a process because authorities believe that such an initiative facilitates transparency. TNEA rank list is used to offer admissions to candidates in undergraduate programmes like BE and BTech in colleges of Tamil Nadu.