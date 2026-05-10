Tamil Nadu enters new era: Vijay set to take oath as CM today - Who is attending the ceremony?

Tamil Nadu CM oath: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is set to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday at 10 am. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Following days of prolonged negotiations, the actor-turned-politician will be sworn in alongside other cabinet members, while the full ministry is likely to be expanded later.

After Vijay takes the oath, he will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

According to ANI, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday appointed TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of the state and asked him to prove his majority in the state assembly before May 13.

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Vijay met the Governor earlier and gave him letters of support from Congress, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], VCK, and IUML.

Tamil Nadu election result 2026

The TVK won 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, and now has the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. Notably, the majority mark in the assembly is 118.

Though TVK fell short of a simple majority on its own, the Congress soon after the election results extended support to Vijay.​

However, Vijay won from two seats in the assembly polls and will resign from one seat.

Also Read: TVK’s Vijay gets Governor's nod to form government in Tamil Nadu

Who is the swearing-in ceremony?

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Chennai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.​

According to official sources cited by IANS, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to land in Chennai by flight on Sunday morning.​ Heavy security arrangements have been put in place across key locations in the city in view of his visit and the high-profile political event.​

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will administer the oath of office to him.​

Moreover, several senior national and regional political leaders, film personalities, and party workers are expected to attend the ceremony.​

9 ministers likely in first Cabinet

Vijay is expected to retain key portfolios including Home, Police, and Public Administration in the new government, party sources told IANS.

Furthermore, nine Ministers are likely to take oath along with Vijay in the first phase of Cabinet formation in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay's rise in Tamil Nadu politics

Vijay’s rise in Tamil Nadu politics is one of the most significant developments in the state in recent years.

The actor-turned-politician is set to start his first term as Chief Minister amid heightened public and political interest.​

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Why did DMK allies save Vijay's TVK? The inside story on 118-seat breakthrough