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NewsIndiaTamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Will AIADMK regain throne from DMK?
TAMIL NADU ELECTION 2026

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Will AIADMK regain throne from DMK?

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu voted on April 23 in a single phase to elect 234 MLAs. The DMK is the ruling party in the state, while the AIADMK is the main opposition party. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 04:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Will AIADMK regain throne from DMK?Image: X/ECI

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu voted on April 23 in a single phase to elect 234 legislators. The state recorded a high voter turnout of around 85 per cent across all 234 constituencies. The exit poll results for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 will be declared today. The contest is being touted as triangular, with the entry of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party of actor Vijay, who is contesting all 234 seats. 

Alliance for 2026 assembly polls

The traditional Dravidian parties, the DMK and the AIADMK, have allied with the regional forces. MK Stalin’s DMK has partnered with Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, and CPI(M), while the AIADMK has allied with the BJP, PMK of Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK of TTV Dhinakaran and Puratchi Bharatham.

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Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026 Results

Tamil Nadu exit poll results 2026 will show a trend on which party may head towards victory in this year’s election. However, you should be mindful that exit poll results are not always correct and may or may not indicate the right result prospects. Therefore, viewers should take the exit poll results with a pinch of a salt.

Tamil Nadu 2021 Exit Polls vs Results

In 2021, all exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the DMK-led alliance, giving them around 160-170 seats, while the AIADMK alliance was expected to get somewhere around 55 to 65 seats. The results were on the lines of prediction but not completely as per the exit polls. The DMK alliance got 159 seats while the AIADMK alliance got 75 seats when the results were announced.

Tamil Nadu Poll Review

In Tamil Nadu, post-voting scrutiny was completed for all 234 Assembly constituencies on April 24. The process was overseen by returning officers and general observers, with 1,825 candidates or their representatives participating. According to the commission, all 4,023 candidates in Tamil Nadu, where the assembly election was held in a single phase, were informed beforehand. No re-poll was recommended in any of the 75,064 polling stations that went to the polls.

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