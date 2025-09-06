Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2956378https://zeenews.india.com/india/tamil-nadu-fire-breaks-out-at-matchstick-factory-in-thoothukudi-2956378.html
NewsIndia
FIRE IN TAMIL NADU FACTORY

Tamil Nadu: Fire Breaks Out At Matchstick Factory In Thoothukudi

As the fire spread in the area, the workers quickly evacuated the premises and immediately alerted the Kovilpatti Fire and Rescue Services. Initial investigation revealed that the fire began in a matchstick-making machine while employees were on duty.

|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 03:49 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tamil Nadu: Fire Breaks Out At Matchstick Factory In ThoothukudiPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

A fire broke out at the Sairam Matwin matchstick factory in Thittankulam industrial estate in Thoothukudi district, damaging machinery and raw materials worth several lakhs of rupees, according to an official on Saturday.

The factory, operated by Jageeswaran, a resident of Muthaiyammal Street in Kovilpatti, was functioning as usual when the fire suddenly started in the machine.

Initial investigation revealed that the fire began in a matchstick-making machine while employees were on duty.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As the fire spread in the area, the workers quickly evacuated the premises and immediately alerted the Kovilpatti Fire and Rescue Services.

Soon after the information, firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames.

The official said that no casualties were reported in the incident. However, they confirmed that the machinery and raw materials sustained heavy damage, resulting in losses in lakhs.

The Kovilpatti East Police Station is currently investigating the cause of the fire, and further details are awaited.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK