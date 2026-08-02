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Tamil Nadu: Five killed as speeding car rams stationary lorry on Pollachi-Palani highway

Five people, including four members of a family, were killed on Sunday after a speeding car rammed into a stationary lorry on the Pollachi-Palani National Highway near Nallampalli Junction in Tamil Nadu.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
Tamil Nadu: Five killed as speeding car rams stationary lorry on Pollachi-Palani highway
Image Credit: Representative Image ANI

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