/Tamil Nadu: Five killed as speeding car rams stationary lorry on Pollachi-Palani highway

Five people, including four members of a family, were killed on Sunday after a speeding car rammed into a stationary lorry on the Pollachi-Palani National Highway near Nallampalli Junction in Tamil Nadu.
According to the police, the deceased family members have been identified as Kanagaraj, his wife Narmada, and their two daughters, Aarthi and Poorani, all residents of Gurubampalayam near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district.
The identity of the fifth victim is yet to be ascertained. Investigators are currently attempting to determine whether the individual was driving the vehicle or traveling as a passenger.
This is a developing story; Further details awaited.
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