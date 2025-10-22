Tamil Nadu Government Declares Holiday: All Schools Shut In Chennai, Other Districts As IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rain

The Indian Mythological Department issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu and Kerala as the coast is experiencing intense sea turbulence, with rough waves and strong winds, and heavy rainfall amid ongoing Northeast monsoon activity. According to officials, the rough sea conditions are expected to persist for the next couple of days.

Following the heavy rainfall and ongoing Northeast monsoon activity authorities have urged fishermen and coastal residents to remain vigilant and follow official safety advisories.

On Wednesday, all schools in Chennai will be closed due to a heavy rain warning, according to an announcement made by Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade.

District collectors in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Ranipet have also announced holidays for their districts' schools and colleges, in addition to Chennai.

The administrations of Puducherry and Karaikal have announced that schools and colleges will be closed tomorrow due to the prediction of continuous heavy rainfall.

What CM Stalin Said?

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reviewed preparedness measures with officials as the regional weather office issued heavy rain alerts for several coastal districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and the Delta regions.

"I have instructed that immediate action be taken on complaints received from the public and that rice procurement operations be carried out without any lapses, and I have inquired about the precautionary measures that have been taken. People's representatives and the entire government machinery will work tirelessly in the field, and we will protect the people!" said Stalin.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued orange and yellow alerts across several parts of Tamil Nadu for the next four days, citing moisture inflow from weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.