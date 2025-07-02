Tamil Nadu Marriage Advance Hiked Amid Rs 5 Lakh Proposal; Official Notification Issued

Tamil Nadu Marriage Advance Payment Hiked: Tamil Nadu government has brough a wave of joy for the government employees of the state. Good news for Tamil Nadu government employees! The state government has increased the marriage advance amount available to them. A notification issued by the state government has hiked the marriage advance amount officially, benefitting lakhs of government employees and their families. It has been a long-standing demand of government employees to increase the marriage advance.

Previously, male government employees and their sons could get an advance of up to Rs 3,000 for weddings, while female employees and their daughters were eligible for up to Rs 5,000.

Now, with the latest order, these amounts have been doubled! Male employees and their sons can now receive up to Rs 6,000, and female employees and their daughters can get up to Rs 10,000.

This move comes after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced several welfare schemes for government employees during the 2025–26 Budget Session. Interestingly, this current increase is just the first step towards a much larger benefit. The government plans to eventually raise the marriage advance to a significant Rs 5,00,000 for all government employees and teachers in the future.

What Is Marriage Advance?

The Tamil Nadu Marriage Advance Fee refers to a financial assistance scheme provided by the Tamil Nadu government to its employees and teachers to help cover marriage expenses for themselves, their sons, or their daughters.