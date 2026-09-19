The Tamil Nadu Government has reiterated their plan to bring in chicken biryani for students studying in government schools, stating that the initiative is a part of the vision of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. As per the announcement made by the School Education Minister, Raj Mohan, while the initiative is being implemented, there will be pilot and testing before execution, ensuring food safety and hygiene.
Explaining the reason behind such a plan, the school education minister gave a direct comparison with current state welfare standards.
The prisoners' connection: While highlighting nutritional equity, Raj Mohan made a point that inmates of Puzhal prison are fed with chicken biryani; hence, school children should also get the chance to have the same.
Protein supply: Those who favour the plan say that growing students need a good source of protein; thus, it can be regarded as a natural continuation of the nutrition revolution in the state of Tamil Nadu.
Initially floated in July, the proposal is transitioning from discussion to operational planning under strict logistical safeguards.
Pilot testing: Rather than an immediate statewide launch, the government plans to run localized pilots to evaluate preparation standards, supply chains, and food handling.
Broadened nutrition: The initiative builds upon existing welfare milestones in the state, which already pairs the traditional midday meal scheme with dedicated breakfast programs to boost student health and attendance.
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