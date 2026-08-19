Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Tamil Nadu government withdraws order restricting students from joining CJP, left protests

Tamil Nadu government withdraws order restricting students from joining CJP, left protests

Earlier the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) directed schools, colleges, police and district authorities to prevent students from joining such protests.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 02:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
Tamil Nadu government withdraws order restricting students from joining CJP, left protests
Image Credit: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Tamil Nadu government withdraws order restricting students from joining CJP, left protests
2
3
4
5