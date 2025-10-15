Advertisement
Tamil Nadu Govt To Introduce Bill Banning Hindi Hoardings And Films Across State

The Tamil Nadu government plans to introduce a bill to ban Hindi hoardings and Hindi-language films across the state.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tamil Nadu Govt To Introduce Bill Banning Hindi Hoardings And Films Across StateTamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo source: TN DIPR/ANI Video Grab)

The Tamil Nadu government is set to introduce a bill to ban Hindi hoardings and Hindi-language films across the state. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to present the bill in the assembly today, marking the government’s move to prohibit the use of Hindi in public displays and cinema.

