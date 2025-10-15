Tamil Nadu Govt To Introduce Bill Banning Hindi Hoardings And Films Across State
The Tamil Nadu government plans to introduce a bill to ban Hindi hoardings and Hindi-language films across the state.
Trending Photos
The Tamil Nadu government is set to introduce a bill to ban Hindi hoardings and Hindi-language films across the state. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to present the bill in the assembly today, marking the government’s move to prohibit the use of Hindi in public displays and cinema.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement