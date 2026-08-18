/Tamil Nadu govt to launch free health insurance scheme for senior citizens aged 70

Tamil Nadu will launch the ‘Chief Minister’s Elderly Health Insurance Scheme’ to provide healthcare coverage to nearly 38 lakh senior citizens aged 70 and above. Health Minister KG Arunraj announced in the Assembly on Monday that the scheme will offer free medical treatment at empanelled government and private hospitals, including cancer care packages, advanced cardiac surgeries, organ transplants and high-end diagnostic services, irrespective of the beneficiaries’ income.
The Minister made 115 announcements for the Health Department, involving a total estimated outlay of Rs 2,997 crore. The measures cover a wide range of areas, including policy reforms, universal free healthcare services, creation of new posts, infrastructure development, procurement of equipment, direct beneficiary-oriented programmes and digital health initiatives.
The 87-year-old Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, will be replaced with a modern and comprehensive legislation aimed at addressing present and emerging health challenges. Dr. Arunraj said the proposed law would include a provision making unsupervised home births conducted outside hospitals a punishable offence.
Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s reputation as the country’s health capital, he announced plans to establish ‘TN Medicity’, a world-class integrated medical hub encompassing clinical services, research, medical tourism and AYUSH. The government will allocate Rs 10 crore in the first phase for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR).
The ‘Nalam 360 – Annual Free Health Check-up for All’ scheme will be introduced to provide free annual health screenings to everyone aged 30 and above. Under the initiative, beneficiaries will be eligible for 14 basic diagnostic tests at 1,257 government health facilities across Tamil Nadu, The Hindu reported.
The tests will include blood pressure, ECG, haemoglobin, complete haemogram, random blood sugar, urea, creatinine, total cholesterol, serum bilirubin, urine albumin and VIA screening. For the first time in the State, the Health Department will also introduce Home-Based Diagnostic Services in metropolitan areas, offering sample collection and testing through a public-private partnership model.
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