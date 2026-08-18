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Tamil Nadu govt to launch free health insurance scheme for senior citizens aged 70

Tamil Nadu announced a Rs 2,997-crore healthcare package featuring free insurance for senior citizens, annual health screenings, a new public health law, TN Medicity and home-based diagnostic services.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 09:49 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 09:49 AM IST
Tamil Nadu govt to launch free health insurance scheme for senior citizens aged 70
Image Credit: ANI

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Tamil Nadu govt to launch free health insurance scheme for senior citizens aged 70
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