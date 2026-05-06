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NewsIndiaTamil Nadu heavy rain alert: RMC Chennai warns of intense storms and 50 kmph winds in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and 10 other districts
TAMIL NADU HEAVY RAIN

Tamil Nadu heavy rain alert: RMC Chennai warns of intense storms and 50 kmph winds in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and 10 other districts

Tamil Nadu heavy rain alert: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rain alert for several Tamil Nadu districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Kanyakumari.

 

|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 08:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Tamil Nadu heavy rain alert: RMC Chennai warns of intense storms and 50 kmph winds in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and 10 other districtsChennai: A woman carries an umbrella while walking during rainfall. (Photo: IANS)

Tamil Nadu heavy rain alert: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds across several districts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days due to a trough extending from Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu.  

According to the weather department, the trough currently passes through the Gulf of Mannar region and stretches across Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchy, Namakkal, Erode, and the Nilgiris.

As a result, many parts of the state are likely to receive intense rainfall along with gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph on Tuesday.

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The RMC said heavy rain and strong winds are expected on Wednesday in the hilly and western districts, including Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Coimbatore.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan heatwave alert: IMD warns of 46°C temperatures returning from May 9 as rain relief ends

Authorities have advised people living in vulnerable and low-lying areas to remain cautious, especially in regions prone to landslides and waterlogging.

The weather department has also predicted widespread rainfall activity on May 7 in districts such as Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Tenkasi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds blowing at speeds of around 40 kmph are likely in several southern and western districts.

Districts including Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and other adjoining areas are also expected to experience moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms over the coming days.

Officials said intermittent showers and cloudy conditions are likely to continue across many parts of the state through the weekend.

Meanwhile, the RMC has specifically warned of heavy rainfall in Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai districts on May 8 and 9.

Fishermen have also been advised to exercise caution while venturing into the sea due to the possibility of rough weather conditions along the coast.

State disaster response teams and district administrations have been asked to stay alert and monitor vulnerable regions as the southwest monsoon conditions begin to strengthen gradually over southern India.

ALSO READ | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 13 Mobile heat relief units amid severe heatwave

 

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