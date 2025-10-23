Northeast Monsoon: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Heavy Rain Slams Chennai And 9 Tamil Nadu Districts

Tamil Nadu struggled through another day of incessant rain as the severe Northeast Monsoon persisted in blanketing the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert for scattered heavy rains and possible widespread disruption, with crucial districts, including the state capital of Chennai, preparing for severe weather.

Heavy Rain Warning For Met And Interior Districts

The recent IMD forecast directly points to ten districts for activity of heavy rain. Among them are the densely populated areas around Chennai, which have already received substantial precipitation.

The districts likely to be most affected are:

Chennai

Tiruvallur

Kancheepuram

Chengalpattu

Ranipet

Vellore

Tirupattur

Krishnagiri

Dharmapuri

Salem

The intensity of the ongoing wet spell is highlighted by the official IMD data, which terms rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours as 'heavy'. Chennai alone witnessed a whopping 97.9 mm of rain in the 24 hours ended 8:30 am on Wednesday.

School Holiday Declared As Precautionary Measure

With the severe weather warning, local governments started taking precautionary measures. The Dharmapuri District Collector Satish announced a holiday for all schools within the district on Thursday, October 23, in order to ensure the safety of the students and employees.

Cause And Possible Relief

The consistent and widespread rains have been caused by a well-marked low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, according to the IMD.

But the meteorological department does give a slight respite in the offing, forecasting that this low-pressure system is expected to lose strength beginning Thursday. This change should help bring an end to the relentless rain in the area in the days ahead.

Thursday's weather forecast for Chennai expects heavy rain to continue with maximum temperatures reaching 31 degree Celsius and minimums dipping to 24 degree celsius.

Broader Impact And Public Advisory

Outside Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry and Karaikal, the unfavourable weather is affecting the rest of South and West India. The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, and heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, the Konkan and Goa coast, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

With the Yellow Alert highlighting the high possibility of traffic congestion and waterlogging, the authorities are urging citizens in entire Tamil Nadu to use utmost caution, stay away from unnecessary travel, and strictly monitor official weather warnings.

