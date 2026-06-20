/Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rain alert for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Western Ghats; weekend showers in Chennai

Chennai weather: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for a heavy rain warning for some of the districts of Tamil Nadu where intense rains along with thunderstorms and lightning have been predicted to take place over the coming weekend.
It is expected that this weather pattern will break the existing period of intense summer heat and bring about a significant temperature fall in the state. Wind speed is likely to reach 40 to 50 kmph at isolated places.
Some specific areas have been earmarked for heavy rainfall by the meteorological department.
Forecast for Saturday: Intense rain with heavy thunderstorms and lightning is very much likely in the districts of Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri.
Forecast for Sunday (21 June): This will shift towards the southern and western parts of the state in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, and the vulnerable ghat regions of the Tirunelveli district.
While the districts are gearing up to face heavy rainfalls, the state capital Chennai will witness comparatively moderate but definitely a wet weekend. The weather department reports that there will be partially cloudy skies over the city with local light-to-moderate rains with thunder and lightning.
The thermal condition over the city will be warm and humid. The maximum temperature in Chennai will be 38°C, whereas the minimum will touch 29°C. The forecasters say that although there will be humidity in the air making conditions sticky, the intermittent showers will provide relief from the warmth.
Apart from these areas, there will be light to moderate rainfall over the Western Ghat districts, Delta areas, and parts of North Tamil Nadu. There will be a shower throughout Puducherry and Karaikal, which are neighboring union territories of Tamil Nadu.
As per the prediction of gusty wind blowing at a speed of 50 kmph during lightning strikes, the IMD has issued an advisory cautioning the people about avoiding standing near fragile structures and billboards and under trees during thunderstorms.
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