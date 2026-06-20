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Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rain alert for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Western Ghats; weekend showers in Chennai

Chennai weather: The IMD has issued a heavy rain warning for over 10 Tamil Nadu districts, including the Nilgiris and Coimbatore, as the Southwest Monsoon gains traction. Chennai will get respite from the heat with light to moderate weekend showers.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 12:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 12:34 PM IST
Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rain alert for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Western Ghats; weekend showers in Chennai
Image Credit: An auto wades through a flooded road during rainfall in Chennai. (IANS)

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