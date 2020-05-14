Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department chooses Moodle App for online teaching-learning in colleges

Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Department has decided to use Moodle platform for online teaching-learning in government arts and science colleges.

The Higher Education Department as directed the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education to conduct a two-day online hands-on training workshop on 'Design, Develop and Deliver Online Courses through Moodle Platform' for teachers of government arts and science colleges on May 15 and 16.

It is learnt that the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education would hire 1,000 teachers of government arts and science colleges for this purpose with support of the Directorate of Technical Education.

The faculty members selected for the two-day training will attend and interact through Google Meet with resource persons during the workshop which will be hosted by Directorate of Technical Education. All the participants of the workshop will be issued certificates.

According to Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education, the idea is to harness a learning model of knowledge sharing and help the children continue their studies during the coronavirus lockdown.

Since Moodle app has got notifications as a default feature, the learners will be updated instantly during the course of e-learning.

Moodle app has been chosen by the Education Department for online teaching because this app enables access of course content offline and allows learners to monitor their progress.