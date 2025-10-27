Tamil Nadu Holiday 2025: Check Latest Updates On School Closures In Chennai, And Nearby Districts Amid Cyclone Montha Alert
Tamil Nadu Holiday 2025: Several districts, including Chennai, may announce school closures as Cyclone Montha approaches with heavy rainfall and strong winds. The IMD has issued an orange alert for coastal areas. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure student safety.
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several parts of Tamil Nadu.
- The alert warns of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding, prompting authorities to closely monitor weather conditions.
- The weather across northern Tamil Nadu remains cloudy with intermittent rainfall as Chennai begins to experience the outer effects of Cyclone Montha.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, as Cyclone Montha moves closer to the Andhra coast. The alert warns of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding, prompting authorities to closely monitor weather conditions before announcing any school closures.
Cyclone Montha Weather Update in Tamil Nadu
The weather across northern Tamil Nadu remains cloudy with intermittent rainfall as Chennai begins to experience the outer effects of Cyclone Montha. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry throughout the day, with chances of thunderstorms and waterlogging in some areas.
According to IMD officials, the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified and is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 (Tuesday). The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, with wind speeds reaching 90–100 km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h.
School Closure Updates in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet
As of now, the Tamil Nadu government has not declared a school holiday for October 27. However, the decision will depend on the rainfall intensity and wind conditions in the next few hours. District administrations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are keeping a close watch on the situation.
If the weather worsens, officials may announce school closures for October 28 (Tuesday) to ensure the safety of students. Parents are advised to stay updated via official government notifications, district websites, and school WhatsApp groups for timely information.
Today’s Chennai Weather Update
The weather forecast for Chennai indicates cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and temperatures between 25°C and 31°C. The IMD has also cautioned residents about waterlogging, traffic delays, and potential disruptions due to persistent rain and strong winds.
Disaster Preparedness in Coastal States
Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have activated NDRF and SDRF teams to handle emergency situations. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea from October 26 to 29 due to rough sea conditions.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed district collectors and police officials to evacuate residents from low-lying areas and declare school holidays in affected regions if needed. Similarly, the Odisha government has strengthened its disaster response measures, deploying teams and stocking essential relief materials.
The IMD has also issued heavy rain alerts for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry in the coming days, urging citizens to remain cautious and follow safety advisories.
