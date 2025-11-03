Advertisement
Tamil Nadu Horror: College Student Abducted, Raped Near Coimbatore Airport - Chilling Details Emerge

A college student who is pursuing her Master's degree was allegedly kidnapped and raped by three men near the airport in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. The police have registered a case under relevant sections. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
A disturbing incident has emerged from Tamil Nadu, where a college student was allegedly abducted and raped by three unidentified men near Coimbatore International Airport on Sunday night.

According to an IANS report, the survivor was later found in a naked condition, severely traumatised in a vacant plot near the airport. She was rushed to a private hospital.

According to police officials, the horrifying incident happened at around 11 pm in a secluded area behind the Coimbatore International Airport. 

Also Read- Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide Note: Raped By Police Officer, Faced Pressure From Politician

The student is reportedly pursuing her degree at a private college in the city. As per the report, she was sitting in a parked car and talking to her friend, identified as Vineeth. 

Suddenly, three unidentified men approached the vehicle and attacked Vineeth. They then forcibly dragged the survivor away and allegedly took turns raping her. The men then fled the scene, leaving the woman injured and in a state of shock.

Vineeth also sustained serious injuries while trying to resist the attackers; however, he managed to reach the Peelamedu police station and alert the authorities.

Police Action Underway 

A team of police officials rushed to the scene of the crime and began combing operations in the surrounding areas. After a search, the woman was found lying unconscious and without clothes in a nearby vacant plot.

The survivor was immediately rescued and taken to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is stable, but she remains deeply traumatised.

The Peelamedu Police have registered a case under relevant sections, including those of kidnapping and gang rape. In addition, a special team has been formed to track down and arrest the three accused.

The police will also intensify night patrols around the airport area following the incident.

(with IANS inputs) 

