TAMIL NADU TRAIN ACCIDENT

Tamil Nadu Horror: Train Hits School Bus, 2 Killed, Ex-Gratia Announced | Know What Went Wrong?

A school bus was hit by a train at the Sembankuppam railway crossing in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu, resulting in the deaths of two students, while several other individuals sustained injuries. The gatekeeper of the Railway Level Crossing Gate between Cuddalore and Alappakkam has been suspended following the incident.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 11:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Tamil Nadu Horror: Train Hits School Bus, 2 Killed, Ex-Gratia Announced | Know What Went Wrong? Photo Credit: @ANI/ X

Tamil Nadu Train Tragedy: A gatekeeper at the Railway Level Crossing Gate between Cuddalore and Alappakkam has been suspended following a tragic incident on Tuesday. A school bus was hit by a train at the Sembankuppam railway crossing in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu, resulting in the deaths of two students. Two other students and the bus driver were injured.

The suspended The gatekeeper of Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 170 (a non-interlocked gate) between Cuddalore and Alappakkam had allegedly opened the railway crossing gate at the insistence of the school bus driver. ANI reported, citing the Southern Railway, that a process has been initiated to remove him from service following procedures. 

Ex Gratia, Restoration Work 

According to the Southern Railway, an ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured will be given by the Railways. 

The restoration work is underway at Sembankuppam railway crossing after the school bus crossing the tracks was hit by a train. 

Further details are awaited.

(with ANI inputs)

