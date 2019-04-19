Tamil Nadu HSC Board Result 2019: TN Class 12th results to be announced shortly at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

TN Board Result 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the results for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 examinations at 9.30 am, Friday, April 19. Candidates can view their scores on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic. and www.dge.tn.gov.in. One can also choose to see the scores at indiaresults.com and examresults.net

How to check TN HSC Plus Two (+2) Result 2018

Step 1: Click on one of the following websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic

dge.tn.gov.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

Step 2: Now click on HSE (+1) First Year - Examination Results 2019 link

Step 3: On the new page, enter your Registration number and date of birth. Click on 'Get Marks'

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the TN HSE (+2) results and take a printout for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu board is also likely to release the SSLC or Class 10 results on April 29.

Nearly eight lakh students appeared for the HSC exams this year, which was held from 1 March till 19 March by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations.

According to the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, to pass these exams, candidates need to secure at least 30 out of 150 marks in the theory exams and 40 out of 50 marks in the practical exams.