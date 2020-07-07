Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) board exam results 2020 live: check your result at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in

Chennai: The announcement of Tamil Nadu 12th board exam results 2020 is likely to be made at 5 PM on Tuesday (July 7).

The students who appeared for the exam can view their results online on these websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Follow these steps to check your result online:

Step 1: Go to official Tamil Nadu results website – tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the mark sheet will be displayed.

