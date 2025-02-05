Tamil Nadu: IAS Officer Officiates Wedding Of Survivor Of 2004 Tsunami He Saved 20 Years Ago

An IAS officer, J. Radhakrishnan, displayed a heartwarming gesture when he officiated the wedding of Meena, the youngest survivor of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami in Tamil Nadu. Radhakrishnan, who was the district collector then, played a key role in rescue and relief operations after the tsunami struck on December 26, 2004, claiming the lives of more than 6,000 people.

According to an NDTV report, the IAS officer also rescued Meena after he heard her crying near the debris in Keechankuppam. Meena, who is placed at Annai Sathya Government Children's Home in Nagapattinam, was given unwavering support by Radhakrishnan and his wife, Krithika, who became her guardian angels. The support was so constant that even after his transfer, the IAS officer continued to provide guidance and support to Meena on her journey to becoming a nurse. He always ensured he was present for every major milestone.

Several years following the tsunami episode, when Meena decided to tie the knot, Radhakrishnan travelled to Nagapattinam to officiate the wedding at Sri Nellukkadai Mariamman Temple.

The ceremony also saw the presence of several survivors who had lived and studied with Meena at the children's home. The officer took to the social media platform Instagram to share the pictures of the wedding. "Lovely to be part of Meena & Manimaran's wedding today in Nagapattinam. Our post-tsunami journey with the children of Nagai has always been one of hope, and Meena & Sowmya are shining examples of resilience," he wrote.

"Seeing them grow, study, graduate, and now settle into beautiful lives brings tears of joy. A day to remember, a family that has grown beyond bonds of blood. Sharing glimpses from today and moments from the past that remind us how far we've all come," he further stated. He also shared old pictures of little Meena in his arms.

Several users on social media were moved by the officer’s heartwarming story and heaped praise on him for his extraordinary compassion and commitment. Many users called him a "true hero," "an inspiration", and "a shining example of humanity".

One user wrote, "Hey, nice of you sir. Everyone knows your massive efforts during tsunami.You became a father-like figure for all those impacted." Another commented, "Very inspiring Sir. Hats off. No words to describe the gesture and the support you have rendered towards them. My salute Sir." A third said, "Great sir u are very inspiring to future generations."