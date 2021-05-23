Tamil Nadu lockdown: Check who needs e-pass and how to apply

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (May 22) extended the full lockdown till May 31 while simultaneously putting stricter curbs in order to quell the rising COVID-19 cases.

From Monday, for those making inter-district movement for valid medical reasons or to attend a funeral, e-registration is mandatory. While for travel within district for medical purpose, an e-pass is not required. People travelling to Tamil Nadu during the lockdown will also require an e-pass.

Check out the steps below to apply for e-pass:

1. Visit the official website- https://eregister.tnega.org/#/user/pass- to apply for an e-pass.

2. Register yourself on the portal.

3. After submitting the OTP received, select the type of e-pass required.

4. Fill in the necessary details including your name, address (home and destination), range of travel (inter-district/inter-state), duration of travel, number of passengers, vehicle details, ID proof, reason for travel etc.

5. Submit the required documents for travelling. After filling all details, submit the documents and ID proof chiefly Aadhar Card or Voter ID, PAN Card, address proof, vehicle license and employment ID to avail the e-pass.

Meanwhile, as per an official government release, private and government buses for long distances will be operated on Saturday (May 22) and Sunday (May 23) to facilitate inter-district travel.

