/Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin released after questioning; Greets party workers in Thanjavur

Tamil Nadu leader of opposition and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was released from the Sengipatti Police Station in Thanjavur after questioning in connection with a case registered over his alleged defamatory remarks during a public meeting over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan on Tuesday.
The controversy began after Udhayanidhi Stalin, while addressing a gathering during a Cauvery protest, was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting “Trisha, Trisha.” He allegedly responded, “Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there,” before clarifying that he was referring to Cauvery water.
The remarks sparked a row, with the women’s wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) filing a complaint with the Thanjavur Police. The complaint alleged that the DMK leader had made a double-entendre remark targeting actor Trisha.
The DMK, however, has rejected the allegation, maintaining that Udhayanidhi’s remarks were misrepresented and were directed at the functioning of the government, rather than any individual.
Udhayanidhi was booked under Sections 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu LoP and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin greets party cadres as he leaves from Sengipatti Police Station in Thanjavur. He was detained by the Police earlier today, in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks during a public meeting.— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026
(Video:… pic.twitter.com/ySZsF9nk5Y
Speaking to reporters after being taken into custody, Udhayanidhi denied making any derogatory remarks. He alleged that a “fake narrative” had been created by circulating edited clips of his speech.
“They have propagated fake news by using ‘Cut, Copy, Paste’ to claim I said something I never said. I am not the kind of person to be intimidated by all this. I will face it legally,” he said, describing the police action against him as a “comedy.”
Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release DMK MLA and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin after completing his questioning in connection with the case registered over his alleged remarks linked to actress Trisha.
The court also directed Udhayanidhi to cooperate with the investigation whenever required.
The court was hearing Udhayanidhi Stalin’s anticipatory bail plea after Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed it that the police did not intend to seek his judicial remand.
Appearing for the state, the Advocate General said Udhayanidhi had already been arrested and would be released on station bail after questioning.
“He has already been arrested but will be let off after questioning. We do not intend to remand Udhayanidhi Stalin. He will be released on station bail after inquiry,” Vijay Narayan told the High Court, adding that the arrest had been made “in the interest of women.”
Earlier in the day, Thanjavur (East) Police took the DMK leader into custody from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, and took him to Thanjavur for questioning. His detention was in connection with an FIR registered over his public address at a Cauvery protest meeting the previous day.
(with ANI inputs)
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