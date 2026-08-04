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Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin released after questioning; Greets party workers in Thanjavur

Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release DMK MLA and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin after completing questioning. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 09:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin released after questioning; Greets party workers in Thanjavur
Image Credit: Thanjavur (East) Police took Udhayanidhi Stalin into custody from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai earlier today for questioning. (ANI Screengrab)

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Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin released after questioning; Greets party workers in Thanjavur
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