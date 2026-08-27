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Tamil Nadu: Man hacked to death after woman blinds him with chilli powder in Sivakasi

Police said that after his release, Thanga Muneeswaran allegedly started visiting Marudhai's house every day and picking fights with her.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 10:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
Tamil Nadu: Man hacked to death after woman blinds him with chilli powder in Sivakasi
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Tamil Nadu: Man hacked to death after woman blinds him with chilli powder in Sivakasi
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