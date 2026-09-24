S Keerthana, who serves as the industries minister in Tamil Nadu, broke her silence after social media speculations about the absence of the minister from a delegation tour to London. The minister stated that personal health issues should never substitute public debates about public policies.
Responding to a controversy that arose from online speculations, the minister clarified that her personal health issue came after she prioritized an important engagement with HD Hyundai on September 9.
Working from a distance: Despite being unwell during her recovery period from a health procedure, she coordinated the investment arrangements for the London visit through remote coordination from September 10-14.
Statement from the Minister: "I did not disclose this earlier,Mecca on alert: Saudi civil defence issues urgent safety instructions before lifting as I felt that the health of a person was something very personal. The discussion of public policy should not go around personal lives," Keerthana clarified.
Confirmation of collarbone surgery: Kanimozhi Santhosh, the minister's party colleague and MLA, confirmed having visited her in a health facility after collarbone surgery.
The controversy escalated when critics linked the minister's absence to menstruation. Kanimozhi Santhosh fiercely condemned the narrative, stating that defaulting to biological explanations exposes a regressive mindset among critics.
Echoing these sentiments, Keerthana maintained that public office demands accountability regarding decisions and performance, but women in leadership should not be forced to choose between personal privacy and professional dignity. The minister reaffirmed her primary focus on driving industrial growth, attracting investments, and generating employment across Tamil Nadu.
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