Tamil Nadu minor sexual assault & murder case: CM Vijay assures ‘severe punishment’ against accused

In a case of a minor 10-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, the police arrested two accused of abducting and murdering a 10-year-old girl. Chief Minister Vijay called for "strict action," and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin also condemned the incident.

In the incident, a 10-year-old girl, who had gone missing since Thursday evening, was found dead in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Friday. The two accused have been sent into judicial custody.

Addressing a press conference in Coimbatore, IGP Bharathi said, "On May 21 at about 8:30 pm, information was received through the helpline that a 10-year-old girl who was playing outside her house had gone missing at about 5 pm. Immediately, the police personnel rushed to the spot, conducted an inquiry, and registered a case regarding the missing child at about 10 pm. Five special teams were formed under the DSP Karumathampatti sub-division, Coimbatore district. Intensive search operations were undertaken to trace the missing child."

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One of the accused was an acquaintance of the victim's family. The police examined the CCTV footage to get hold of the accused. One of the accused, a 33-year-old man, has been booked under the POCSO Act and other charges, including murder, for the alleged sexual assault of a girl. His accomplice has been arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy.

Expressing outrage over the incident, the victim’s mother demanded a response from the state leadership before accepting her daughter’s body. Speaking to ANI, she said, “We will not take the body after the post-mortem from the mortuary until we get a statement from CM Joseph Vijay. We voted for change, but he is not even giving a statement or assurance. This shows there will be no change from this government.”Meanwhile, the victim’s parents and relatives staged a protest on the National Highway near Sulur Police Station, demanding justice.

Also Read: Two arrested for kidnap and murder of 10-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

A senior police official stated that CCTV footage from the vicinity, along with technical evidence, confirmed that Karthi, a 33-year-old man from Nagapattinam district who had settled in Coimbatore and was a neighbour and acquaintance of the victim’s family, had taken the missing girl with him.

The accused was hiding on the first floor of Maria Rose Garden Apartments in Kannampalayam. When a special police team surrounded him, Karthi attempted to escape by jumping from the first floor, sustaining fractures in his right hand and right leg.

He was arrested and, during interrogation, confessed to luring the child, sexually assaulting her, and then murdering her.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of a second accused, Mohan (30), who allegedly assisted Karthi. Mohan has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Karthi has been admitted to Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Given that the victim was a minor, the case has been altered to include provisions of the POCSO Act, and stringent action is being taken.

CM Vijay assures severe punishment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay condemned the incident, describing it as “horrific” and expressing deep anguish. In a post on X, he said, “The horrific incident that occurred yesterday to a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore caused immense pain and shock. Such inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts can never be tolerated in our society. I share my deepest condolences with the relatives of the family of the little girl who is grieving the loss of their dear child.”

The Chief Minister added that two culprits have been arrested and directed the police to conduct a thorough and expeditious investigation and file the chargesheet immediately.

Reiterating the government’s firm stance, he assured that “The Tamil Nadu government will firmly act to ensure that those who engage in such heinous acts against women and children receive severe punishment under the law.”

The body of the 10-year-old girl was handed over to her family after the post-mortem at the ESI Hospital mortuary.

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko also strongly condemned the abduction and murder, demanding strict action from the state government and calling for a law that prescribes life imprisonment in such cases.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed deep concern, stating that the incident has triggered widespread shock and grief across Tamil Nadu. In a post on X, he said, “The incident of a 10-year-old girl being abducted and murdered in Coimbatore has caused immense shock and grief. The voice demanding true justice for this murder has echoed from all quarters… The real perpetrators of this barbaric act must be swiftly brought to severe punishment. In this hour of crisis, while conveying our condolences to the girl’s parents, I also wish to assure them that the DMK stands by their side.”

Women’s safety was a key poll plank for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), with party leader Vijay promising the formation of the ‘Rani Velu Nachiyar Force’ and a policy of zero tolerance towards crimes against women.



(with ANI inputs)

