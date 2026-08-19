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  • /Tamil Nadu MLAs to get cars, Rs 75,000 monthly: Why these perks for super-rich lawmakers in debt-ridden state?

Tamil Nadu MLAs to get cars, Rs 75,000 monthly: Why these perks for super-rich lawmakers in debt-ridden state?

ADR data shows 83% of Tamil Nadu MLAs are crorepatis. Their average declared wealth has risen to Rs 48.35 crore.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 10:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
Tamil Nadu MLAs to get cars, Rs 75,000 monthly: Why these perks for super-rich lawmakers in debt-ridden state?
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI)

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Tamil Nadu MLAs to get cars, Rs 75,000 monthly: Why these perks for super-rich lawmakers in debt-ridden state?
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