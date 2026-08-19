/Tamil Nadu MLAs to get cars, Rs 75,000 monthly: Why these perks for super-rich lawmakers in debt-ridden state?

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has announced government cars for all 233 sitting MLAs, along with a monthly allowance of Rs 75,000 for drivers, fuel and maintenance. The move comes even as the state faces a debt burden of Rs 13.18 lakh crore and rising interest payments.
He said the vehicles would help legislators travel across their constituencies, meet residents, monitor development projects and coordinate with government officials. He also said the initiative would support transparency and corruption-free governance.
The government said several members of the assembly are first-time legislators and some come from modest financial backgrounds. Vijay said they may not have the resources or logistical support needed for extensive travel as elected representatives.
The announcement followed a request from VCK MLA Jothimani, whose party is part of the Vijay government and has two legislators in the assembly.
Tamil Nadu’s legislators are also among the wealthiest in the country, according to an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report based on their election affidavits. They have an average declared wealth of Rs 48.35 crore. That puts the Tamil Nadu fourth among states nationally.
Andhra Pradesh leads with an average of Rs 65.07 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 63.58 crore and Maharashtra at Rs 43.44 crore.
The average wealth of Tamil Nadu's elected MLAs has risen 294% from Rs 12.27 crore in 2021.
Of the 233 legislators, 193 or 83%, are millionaires. Only 40 have assets below Rs 1 crore, while only nine have assets worth less than Rs 20 lakh.
The wealthiest MLA is AIADMK's Lalimrose Martin of Lalgudi, with declared assets exceeding Rs 5,863 crore. CM Vijay himself ranks second, with declared assets valued at Rs 648 crore. Nine MLAs have declared assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.
At the other end of the scale is TVK MLA Tahira of Ranipet, whose declared assets stand at Rs 33,000. Perambalur TVK MLA K Sivakumar is next, with assets of Rs 1.96 lakh. Nine of the 10 legislators with the lowest declared assets belong to the TVK.
Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has 107 MLAs, of whom 77 or 72%, are millionaires.
The proportion is even higher in other major parties. The DMK has 57 millionaires among its 59 MLAs, or 97%. The AIADMK has 44 out of 47, or 94%, while all five Congress MLAs are millionaires.
Jothimani, whose request led to the government announcement, has declared assets worth Rs 85.47 lakh. His affidavit also lists a Toyota Etios worth Rs 9 lakh, purchased in 2012.
Vijay has not specified the cost of the new scheme or when it will begin. A rough calculation shows that if each government vehicle costs Rs 20 lakh, purchasing 233 cars would cost about Rs 46.6 crore. The Rs 75,000 monthly allowance would add roughly Rs 1.75 crore every month or more than Rs 21 crore a year.
That expenditure comes as the state grapples with a substantial debt burden. A government white paper released in June put the state's outstanding debt at Rs 13.18 lakh crore. It also showed that interest payments had climbed from Rs 41,564 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 67,050 crore in 2025-26.
The state's interim budget has estimated interest payments of Rs 78,677 crore for 2026-27. That works out to an average of about Rs 215 crore a day.
It is the country's second-most indebted state after Maharashtra.
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