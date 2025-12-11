Tamil Nadu Nears 100 Per Cent Coverage As SIR Form Deadline Ends Today; Final Voter Roll On Feb 14

Chennai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has confirmed that Tamil Nadu has achieved almost complete coverage in the ongoing voter list revision exercise, as Thursday marks the final day for submitting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter correction forms.

Despite the state’s vast electorate, only around 4,000 voters are yet to receive SIR forms.

The SIR process is being conducted across nine states -- including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam -- along with three Union Territories such as Puducherry. The exercise, originally scheduled to conclude on December 4, was extended by a week to ensure full participation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As the extended deadline ends on Thursday, the ECI reported that 99.98 per cent of forms have been distributed across 12 states, while 99.59 per cent of completed forms have already been uploaded online.

Tamil Nadu, with a voter population of 6.41 crore, has shown exceptional progress. The Commission noted that 99.99 per cent of forms have been distributed, meaning only 4,201 voters are yet to receive them. Of the forms issued, 99.95 per cent have been digitised, and only 26,967 voters have not yet returned their completed forms.

Voters who have already submitted their SIR forms can check whether their details have been uploaded by visiting the SIR-2026 section of the ECI website and entering either their mobile number or voter ID information.

The draft electoral roll will be published on December 16.

Those seeking corrections, deletions or new additions will have time until January 15 next year to submit the required applications. Individuals turning 18 by January 1 must file Form 6, overseas citizens must use Form 6A, objections or requests for deletion can be made using Form 7, and voters seeking a change of address must submit Form 8.

After processing all applications, the final voter list will be released on February 14. However, with some states yet to complete their SIR-related work, officials indicated that more time may be granted. A formal decision is expected after the Election Commission’s review meeting in New Delhi later in the day.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has also completed a major reorganisation of polling stations to maintain the norm of one booth for every 1,200 voters. As part of this restructuring, 6,648 new booths have been created and 80 booths merged, taking the total number of polling stations in the state to 75,035.