Tamil Nadu On High Alert As Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Predicted In Chennai – Full Forecast Inside

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, as a low-pressure system is expected to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal between October 21 and 24.

According to the RMC, a low-pressure area currently lies over the southeast Arabian Sea, while an upper-air circulation persists over the southern Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

The weather system is likely to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 24 hours and move west-northwestward, potentially strengthening further over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal over the next two days.

Heavy rainfall is expected in regions of Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Sivaganga districts during the same period.

Weather Update For October 22

On Wednesday, the RMC has extended the orange alert to Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai districts, while predicting heavy rain in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Tirupattur districts. The forecast for October 23 warns of very heavy rainfall in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Vellore, while Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Tirupattur may experience heavy showers.

The weather department also warned for extremely heavy rain on Monday in districts including Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain mostly cloudy, with moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms likely in several areas, the RMC said.

Officials have advised residents in low-lying regions to stay alert and avoid waterlogged areas, warning that continuous rainfall could lead to flooding in parts of northern Tamil Nadu and the Delta region in the coming days.

