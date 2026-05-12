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NewsIndiaUdhayanidhi Stalin vows to eradicate Sanatana in Tamil Nadu assembly; BJP hits back with poll results reminder
UDHAYANIDHI STALIN DMK

Udhayanidhi Stalin vows to eradicate Sanatana in Tamil Nadu assembly; BJP hits back with poll results reminder

This was not the first time Udhayanidhi has made such remark. In past he drew strong criticism not just from political leaders but also from the court over his remark against Sanatan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Udhayanidhi Stalin vows to eradicate Sanatana in Tamil Nadu assembly; BJP hits back with poll results reminder(Image Credit: IANS)

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy hits back at DMK MLA and Tamil Nadu Assembly LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin (former Tamil Nadu Deputy CM) over his remark on 'Sanatan'. 

Slamming Udhayanidhi, Narayanan Thirupathy said that the people of the state had thrown him/DMK out of power because of his remarks about eradicating Sanatan Dharma.

In a post on X, he said, "Udhayanidhi Stalin said in the assembly today that Sanatanam, which divides people, must certainly be eradicated. Realize that it is precisely because you spoke about eradicating Sanatanam that today the people have separated you / DMK from power and thrown you out."

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He also cautioned Udhayanidhi if he will continue to speak similarly, people of the state will completely 'eradicate' DMK. 

He further said, "Understand that if you continue to speak like this, the people of Tamil Nadu will chase away DMK and completely eradicate it." 

Also Read | 'Sanatana Dharma Is Like HIV, Leprosy': DMK MP A Raja Defends Udhayanidhi, Further Ignites Row

Earlier today, LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin gave remark against the Sanatan Dharma, calling for its "eradication."

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Sanathanam, which separated people, should be eradicated." 

Udhayanidhi's remark invited quick criticism from the other BJP leaders, including CR Kesavan calling it a "toxic rant."

Kesavan said, "Udayanidhi Stalin is the Rahul Gandhi of Tamilnadu, peddling divisive hate politics. Rahul Gandhi mocked the sacred Sengol and he insulted & boycotted the Pran Prathishta ceremony of Ram Mandir. Like Rahul Gandhi who has been rejected for the past 3 Lok Sabha elections, Udayanidhi Stalin despite being punished and ousted by the Tamil people continues with his toxic rant."

"What better can you expect from the divisive DMK which opposed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam and whose CM never wished the people of Tamilnadu on Deepavali. A DMK MP and former Union minister had outrageously remarked that Hinduism is a menace to only to India but to the entire world. These repeat offenders need to keep in mind that the state emblem of Tamilnadu has a temple Gopuram and the people of Tamilnadu will not forget nor forgive such flagrant abuse and insult of their faith and sentiments," Kesavan further said.

Also Read | BJP's BIG Attack On Opposition: 'INDIA Alliance Formed To Finish Off Sanatan Dharma'

This was not the first time Udhayanidhi has made such remark. In past he drew strong criticism not just from political leaders but also from the court over his remark against Sanatan. 

On January 21 this year, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed a 2023 FIR filed by the Tiruchi city police against BJP leader Amit Malviya over allegations that he had distorted remarks made by then Tamil Nadu deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma.

Justice S Srimathy noted that the statements made by Udhayanidhi amounted to "hate speech."

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