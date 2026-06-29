/Tamil Nadu Police launch ‘Spectrum’: Red, Orange, and Blue categories to track sexual offenders

Spectrum initiative: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Tamil Nadu Police have launched 'Spectrum', a comprehensive system to classify, assess and monitor individuals accused of sexual offences based on the level of risk they pose.
The project, introduced in the state's southern zone, aims to help law enforcement distinguish between repeat and high-risk offenders and those involved in less severe or contextual cases, allowing for more targeted monitoring and intervention.
The name Spectrum stands for Sexual Offender Profiling, Evaluation, Classification, Tracking, Risk Assessment and Unified Monitoring System. Under the initiative, nearly 15,000 individuals booked in various sexual offence cases have already been mapped across 10 districts, including Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari.
Unlike a one-size-fits-all approach, Spectrum categorises accused persons based on the severity of the alleged offence and the likelihood of reoffending.
The system is designed to help police prioritise surveillance and preventive action against habitual and dangerous offenders while avoiding identical treatment for all accused persons.
According to officials, the southern zone records around 1,500 to 2,000 sexual offence cases every year, many of which involve a wide range of circumstances from stalking and harassment to rape, trafficking and cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Under the new system, accused persons are divided into eight colour-coded categories based on the nature of the alleged offence and their risk profile.
Some of the key categories include:
Authorities have also introduced other colour categories to classify different types of offences more effectively.
Police officials said individuals classified under the Red and Orange categories will remain under close surveillance.
Their parole status will be monitored, and authorities may invoke provisions under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to require certain high-risk accused to execute bonds as a preventive measure.
The police are also working to expedite convictions in pending cases and, where appropriate, seek cancellation of bail for habitual offenders.
As part of the initiative, Tamil Nadu Police have started collecting biometric information using Measurement Capturing Units introduced earlier this year.
The database will include:
Officials believe the database will strengthen future investigations and help identify repeat offenders more efficiently.
The initiative is currently operational in the southern zone of Tamil Nadu and could serve as a model for similar offender-monitoring systems in other regions if found effective.
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