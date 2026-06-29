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Tamil Nadu Police launch ‘Spectrum’: Red, Orange, and Blue categories to track sexual offenders

Spectrum initiative: Under the initiative, nearly 15,000 individuals booked in various sexual offence cases have already been mapped across 10 districts, 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Police launch ‘Spectrum’: Red, Orange, and Blue categories to track sexual offenders

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Zee Media Bureau

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