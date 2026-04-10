Tamil Nadu politics: How even without a victory, Vijay can make the battle tough in over 200 seats

Tamil Nadu election 2026: Tamil Nadu is heading towards a high-stakes contest in 2026, with actor-turned-politician Vijay emerging as a potential disruptor. While the state has traditionally seen a two-way contest, the question emerges if Vijay’s entry through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could reshape the battlefield into a triangular fight, raising the possibility of unexpected outcomes across a majority of constituencies.

Tamil Nadu politics continues to revolve around two dominant coalitions: the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the state, in partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others.

At this time, TVK is positioning itself as an alternative to both fronts, aiming to tap into voter fatigue and several other factors. Vijay’s film career has also given him widespread name recognition beyond conventional political strongholds.

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Tamil Nadu election results 2021

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the SPA secured a decisive mandate, winning 159 seats, with the DMK accounting for 133 constituencies. The NDA, on the other hand, won 75 seats, including 66 won by the AIADMK.

Why over 200 seats could see an impact

As the Tamil Nadu polls are right around the corner, an Indian Express report stated that an analysis of the 2021 election data shows that out of 234 constituencies, more than 200 seats are arithmetically vulnerable to shifts in third-front votes.

Furthermore, data from the Election Commission (EC) further underscores this trend. In 127 constituencies, the cumulative votes polled by smaller parties such as Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) exceeded the victory margin.

This suggests that even a modest consolidation of such votes could significantly alter outcomes, and that seems to be an opening that TVK is seeking to exploit.

TVK’s appeal among young voters

The same report highlights a crucial demographic advantage. Tamil Nadu has around 12.5 lakh first-time voters and nearly 2.28 crore voters in the 20-40 age group. This segment could prove decisive, especially for a party like TVK, whose manifesto focuses more on employment and economic mobility.

Unveiling the party’s vision for the 2026 elections, Vijay promised measures including “anti-drug protection zones” and financial support for young graduates.

Vijay has also assured the timely conduct of government examinations and announced a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for diploma holders. Outlining a broader roadmap, Vijay said, "Our long-term goal is to transform youth from job seekers into job creators."

According to the news agency ANI, he also promised the "Local Employment for Local People" scheme, stating that steps will be taken to ensure 75 per cent of jobs in Tamil Nadu are given to Tamils.

Additionally, the “Creative Entrepreneurs Scheme” aims to turn Tamil Nadu into a global hub for creators, with plans to support 1.5 lakh individuals and establish 500 creative schools.

Vijay also unveiled the list of candidates for 234 seats in the Assembly elections. The actor-turned-politician will contest on the Perambur and Tiruchirapalli East seats.

Tamil Nadu election 2026

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23 across all 234 constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4. The elections coincide with polls in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

With the SPA and NDA remaining the primary contenders, Vijay’s debut could transform the contest into a three-cornered fight, potentially reshaping the electoral statistics.

It remains uncertain whether TVK will be able to translate its entry into significant seat gains, but its ability to influence margins across a large number of constituencies could make it a decisive factor in the 2026 elections, even without securing a clear victory.

(with agencies' inputs)

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