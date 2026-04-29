Tamil Nadu polls of exit polls 2026: A BIG TVK surprise may spoil DMK's dream; AIADMK in for a setback

Tamil Nadu exit poll 2026: Most exit polls released on Wednesday point to a second consecutive term for the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, but the more interesting story is not who is winning. It is who is arriving. Actor Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, contesting its very first election, has emerged as the variable that no pollster saw coming at this scale. Depending on which survey you read, TVK could win anywhere between a handful of seats and a number large enough to reshape Tamil Nadu politics entirely. Follow Exit Polls 2026 Live Updates

What the polls say about the DMK

The broad consensus among pollsters gives the DMK-led alliance a comfortable majority. P-Marq and Matrize project the alliance winning between 122 and 132 seats, while People's Pulse estimates a slightly higher range of 125 to 145. Peoples Insight gives the DMK and allies 120 to 140 seats, and Praja Poll goes furthest, projecting 148 to 168. Even at the lower end of these estimates, Chief Minister MK Stalin's alliance appears on course to retain power in a state with 234 assembly seats.

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The outlier is NDTV-Axis My India, which gives the DMK alliance a notably lower range of 92 to 110 seats, a projection that, if accurate, would make for a considerably tighter night than most other polls suggest.

The AIADMK picture

The AIADMK-led front is projected to make some recovery, but not enough to seriously threaten the DMK. Most polls place the alliance between 65 and 100 seats. Matrize gives them 87 to 100, P-Marq 65 to 85, and Peoples Pulse 65 to 80. The JVC poll, however, is a significant outlier; it gives the AIADMK and allies 128 to 147 seats, which would make it the single largest bloc and upend every other projection on the table.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 Out: DMK likely to retain power with 140 seats; TVK fails to make impact

The TVK factor and why it changes everything

If there is one number worth watching on counting day, it is TVK's tally. The party, fielding candidates across all 234 seats in its debut election, has clearly cut into traditional vote bases, particularly among younger voters and in urban pockets where both the Dravidian parties have struggled to connect in recent years.

The projections for TVK vary more wildly than for any other party, which itself tells a story. Matrize gives the party 10 to 12 seats. P-Marq projects 16 to 26. Praja Poll puts TVK at 1 to 9. At the higher end, Axis My India's projection of 98 to 120 seats would make Vijay's party not just a spoiler but a major political force overnight, one that could potentially leapfrog the AIADMK as Tamil Nadu's second-largest bloc. Kamakhya Analytics gives TVK 67 to 81 seats, similarly placing the actor's outfit firmly in play.

"New entrant Vijay's TVK has shown signs of cutting into traditional vote bases," the exit polls note, and the seat projections, however varied, broadly confirm that the party has made a genuine dent in its first outing.

What it all means

The DMK appears likely to return to power. That much, most polls agree on. But the scale of TVK's entry, even at conservative estimates, signals that Tamil Nadu's two-party Dravidian order has been disturbed in a way that will not simply reset after this election. Whether Vijay's party wins ten seats or a hundred, it has announced itself. And that, perhaps more than the final tally, is the story of Tamil Nadu 2026.

These are just predictions; the results are awaited on May 4.

Also Read: Polls of Exit Polls 2026: Bengal to BJP; hung assembly in Kerala; TVK surprise in Tamil Nadu - Key takeaways