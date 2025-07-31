Tamil Nadu Election 2026: In a new twist in Tamil Nadu politics ahead of the 2026 assembly polls, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) has officially announced its exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition party of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, have joined hands recently for the state assembly polls. The declaration of exiting the NDA was made by senior leader and OPS loyalist Panruti S. Ramachandran.

Tensions With EPS, BJP

Notably, OPS, once a key leader of the AIADMK and a former ally of the BJP within the NDA, has been politically adrift since a bitter power struggle with Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) led to a split in the AIADMK. The legal battle between the OPS faction and the EPS faction over the control of the AIADMK is still on, and the same may create trouble during next year's election if the issue is not resolved before that. Since the BJP has grown closer to the EPS, who is leading the AIADMK, the saffron party has reportedly been ignoring OPS.

The split follows what is widely viewed as a snub by the central leadership. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Tamil Nadu, OPS had written to him seeking an appointment, expressing that it would be his 'singular honour' to meet the Prime Minister at Gangaikonda Cholapuram. However, the request was reportedly declined, leaving the OPS camp disappointed.

In the aftermath, OPS took to social media to criticise the Union Government for delays in releasing funds under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, signalling a growing rift with the BJP. His departure from the NDA is now being seen as the culmination of these tensions.

OPS's Next Political Move

OPS is now preparing to embark on a statewide tour in the lead-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Adding an element of political intrigue, OPS met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during a morning walk earlier today, raising speculation about potential future alignments. According to reports, the OPS faction is also in talks with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). OPS reportedly has two relevant options - the ruling DMK or the debutant TVK spearheaded by Vijay. As per reports, TVK is also keen on inducting OPS as the party believes the former CM holds ground in key parts of the state.

Strong Support From Thevar Community

The exit of the OPS faction from the NDA is expected to impact Tamil Nadu’s political landscape significantly, especially among the Thevar community, a powerful social group in southern Tamil Nadu that has traditionally backed the AIADMK. It remains to be seen how the community will respond to OPS’ decision to walk away from the BJP alliance. With the 2026 elections looming, the move sets the stage for potential realignments and shifting loyalties in the state’s dynamic political scene.