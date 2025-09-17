AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), who met Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in New Delhi late Tuesday evening, stood firm against pressure to readmit rebel leaders O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran into the party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to media reports, Shah emphasised the need for “unity,” while highlighting that the AIADMK-BJP alliance lost at least 23 seats in 2021 because Dhinakaran contested separately. However, EPS resisted, arguing that reinstating the rebels would destabilize the AIADMK’s organizational structure. He added that while the party would not accept them back, it had no objection if the NDA chose to accommodate them independently.

With the meeting ending without resolution, sources in both the AIADMK and BJP said discussions would continue after Diwali in mid-October.

The closed-door talks highlighted the central challenge for the BJP-AIADMK alliance: balancing old rivalries with new political realities, while EPS remains determined not to compromise his leadership.

On Thursday, EPS arrived in New Delhi to continue his engagements. Apart from Shah, he is scheduled to meet newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, underscoring the AIADMK’s preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where it will contest in alliance with the BJP against the ruling DMK.

TTV Dhinakaran Reacts To Alliance With AIADMK

Reacting to the alliance with AIADMK, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran lambasted Edappadi K Palaniswami, emphasing that "after the 2026 elections, Palaniswami will be left standing in the middle of the street."

Addressing reporters in Thanjavur, Dhinakaran said, "Edappadi claims that he allied with the BJP to show gratitude, but that is nothing less than 'Satan reciting the scriptures. It was not the BJP that saved Palaniswami but the 122 MLAs who were lodged at Koovathur during the crisis."

"Palaniswami is lying; he is a bundle of lies," Dhinakaran further added.

BJP eyeing Tamil Nadu 2026 Election

As Tamil Nadu is set for assembly elections in 2026, the BJP, eyeing to secure victory in the state. On Tuesday, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, Arvind Menon, National Secretary BJP, chaired a meeting, along with BJP National Co-Incharge for Tamil Nadu Sudhakar Reddy, TN BJP President Nainar Nagendran, former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP National Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan MLA, Kushoo Sundar, and BJP State Vice Presidents Narayanan

Thirupathy and Vinoj P. Selvam also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was in Chennai with an aim for the preparations of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The discussions focused on election strategies, strengthening the party's grassroots presence, and organisational matters in the state.

(With ANI inputs)