Tamil Nadu Power Cut On May 22–23: Full List Of Affected Areas In Chennai, Avadi, Coimbatore

A number of regions in Tamil Nadu, such as Chennai, Avadi, and Coimbatore, are having scheduled power cuts on Thursday, May 22, owing to planned maintenance work being conducted by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). The disruptions in electricity supply will take place for a maximum of 8 hours in some areas.

As per TANGEDCO, the power cuts will take place from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, depending upon the location. These scheduled outages are a part of routine maintenance, such as line maintenance, minor repair works, and trimming of tree branches around power lines.

May 22 – Areas Impacted Due To Power Cut:

Periyanaickenpalayam (9:00 AM to 4:00 PM):

• Periyanaickenpalayam

• Naickenpalayam

• Kovanur

• Gudalur

• Koundampalayam

• Jothipuram

• Press Colony

• Veerapandi

• Sengalipalayam

• Poochiyur

• Samanaickenpalayam

• Athipalayam

• Govindhanaickenpalayam

• Maniyakar

Avadi (9:00 AM to 2:00 PM):

• Avadi Check Post

• NM Road

• Nandhavanam Mettur

• Kannikapuram

• Thirumalairajapuram

• Nehru Nagar

Kavundampalayam (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM):

• AR Nagar

• Thamami Nagar

• Driver Colony

• Samundeswari Nagar

• Suguna Nagar

• Union Road

• Ashok Nagar

• Murugan Nagar

• Bharathi Nagar

TANGEDCO mentioned that power supply will be resumed in advance if the maintenance activity is finished in advance. People and business organisations in the impacted areas are requested to make the required arrangements and put up with the temporary inconvenience.



