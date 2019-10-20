Tamil Nadu, Puducherry expected to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday: IMD

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The IMD also forecast that some isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Konkan would witness heavy rainfall on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are alos expected to witness thunderstorm accompanied by lightning on Sunday. According to IMD, the low-pressure area currently lies over the east-central Arabian Sea and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

The IMD predicted that the cyclonic circulation would become more marked over the east-central Arabian Sea and neighbourhood in the ext 24 hours. The All India Weather Warning Bulletin of IMD said that a trough of low at mean sea level lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. The squally weather, with the wind speed of 45-55 kilometers is also expected over the East-central Arabian Sea and adjoining MaharashtraKarnataka-Kerala coasts, ANI reported. The IMD has warned the the fishermen against venturing into these areas for the next few days, ANI reported.